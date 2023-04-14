Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kemper Corporation (KMPR)

The closing price of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) was $54.91 for the day, down -3.99% from the previous closing price of $57.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728846 shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KMPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $78 from $56 previously.

On February 07, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $80.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Paracchini Alberto J bought 500 shares for $63.63 per share. The transaction valued at 31,815 led to the insider holds 1,065 shares of the business.

Whiting Susan D sold 1,000 shares of KMPR for $66,540 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 9,098 shares after completing the transaction at $66.54 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Joyce Robert Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $55.76 each. As a result, the insider received 223,040 and left with 19,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.66B and an Enterprise Value of 4.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $68.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.76.

Shares Statistics:

KMPR traded an average of 415.55K shares per day over the past three months and 376.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 750.01k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, KMPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.58B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.39B and the low estimate is $5.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.