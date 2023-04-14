Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

The closing price of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) was $95.55 for the day, up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $93.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6239806 shares were traded. ORCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.

On January 11, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $116.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 11, 2023, with a $116 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when CATZ SAFRA sold 1,924,058 shares for $94.36 per share. The transaction valued at 181,559,669 led to the insider holds 1,118,592 shares of the business.

CATZ SAFRA sold 1,837,101 shares of ORCL for $172,436,730 on Apr 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,118,592 shares after completing the transaction at $93.86 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, CATZ SAFRA, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,238,841 shares for $93.98 each. As a result, the insider received 116,425,458 and left with 1,118,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCL now has a Market Capitalization of 253.70B and an Enterprise Value of 336.74B. As of this moment, Oracle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has reached a high of $96.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.37.

Shares Statistics:

ORCL traded an average of 7.28M shares per day over the past three months and 7.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Insiders hold about 42.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.72M with a Short Ratio of 14.72M, compared to 15.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, ORCL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 41.00% for ORCL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.08 and $4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 29 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.78B to a low estimate of $13.68B. As of the current estimate, Oracle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.84B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.32B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.97B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.44B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.7B and the low estimate is $52.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.