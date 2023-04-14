Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

The closing price of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) was $151.77 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $151.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5489327 shares were traded. PG stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $155 from $150 previously.

On March 01, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $157 to $163.

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $160.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2023, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Keith R. Alexandra sold 5,349 shares for $137.34 per share. The transaction valued at 734,642 led to the insider holds 34,150 shares of the business.

Moeller Jon R sold 2,151 shares of PG for $295,422 on Mar 01. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 226,748 shares after completing the transaction at $137.34 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Schulten Andre, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,311 shares for $137.34 each. As a result, the insider received 180,055 and left with 35,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PG now has a Market Capitalization of 355.43B and an Enterprise Value of 384.29B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PG has reached a high of $164.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.10.

Shares Statistics:

PG traded an average of 6.79M shares per day over the past three months and 5.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.11M with a Short Ratio of 15.11M, compared to 14.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.61, PG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 61.50% for PG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.88 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $6.33, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.72 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.59B to a low estimate of $18.73B. As of the current estimate, The Procter & Gamble Company’s year-ago sales were $19.38B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.84B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.28B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.19B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.47B and the low estimate is $81.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.