Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of UDR Inc. (UDR)

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) closed the day trading at $40.20 down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $40.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1678748 shares were traded. UDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UDR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10994.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.50.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares for $40.44 per share. The transaction valued at 808,784 led to the insider holds 984,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDR now has a Market Capitalization of 13.41B and an Enterprise Value of 19.13B. As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $60.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UDR traded about 2.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UDR traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 325.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.63M. Shares short for UDR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 6.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

UDR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 589.60% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $405.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.93M to a low estimate of $396.23M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.18M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.85M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.