Update from BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR): A steady trajectory

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) closed the day trading at $33.78 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $33.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821053 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On December 14, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 47,340 led to the insider holds 19,551 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRBR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.47B and an Enterprise Value of 5.37B. As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRBR traded about 976.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRBR traded about 842.2k shares per day. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 3.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $370.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.8M to a low estimate of $362.33M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.2M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.45M, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.