Update from ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT): A steady trajectory

The closing price of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) was $1.08 for the day, down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876626 shares were traded. TBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TBLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBLT now has a Market Capitalization of 16.74M and an Enterprise Value of 19.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $41.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6561, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6157.

Shares Statistics:

TBLT traded an average of 448.61K shares per day over the past three months and 292.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.93M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 477.88k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.5M to a low estimate of $21.5M. As of the current estimate, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.67M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.9M and the low estimate is $108.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.