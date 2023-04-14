WEN (The Wendy’s Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, The Wendy’s Company’s stock clocked out at $21.61, up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $21.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1955330 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Esposito Liliana sold 64,701 shares for $21.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,375,543 led to the insider holds 74,865 shares of the business.

Peltz Matthew H. sold 3,627,569 shares of WEN for $79,987,896 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 21,705,770 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MAY PETER W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,627,569 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 79,987,896 and left with 21,705,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65B and an Enterprise Value of 8.19B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEN traded 2.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 6.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, WEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 60.20% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $522.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $530.9M to a low estimate of $503M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $488.64M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.91M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.