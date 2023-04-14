What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) stock

In the latest session, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $23.62 up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $22.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544187 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.90 and its Current Ratio is at 29.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,630 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 11,565 shares of SAVA for $302,193 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 197,724 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,223 and bolstered with 186,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 976.94M and an Enterprise Value of 776.06M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAVA has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 553.77k over the past ten days. A total of 40.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.5M with a Short Ratio of 11.50M, compared to 11.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.55% and a Short% of Float of 29.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.76, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.22 and -$3.31.