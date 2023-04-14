What shareholders can do to beat the market with Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) stock

As of close of business last night, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.32, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $17.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5790128 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STWD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on March 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.44B. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STWD traded 4.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.93M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 29.41M with a Short Ratio of 29.41M, compared to 7.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.47% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, STWD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.30. The current Payout Ratio is 59.70% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $512.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $525M to a low estimate of $500M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.99M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $528M, an increase of 62.20% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.