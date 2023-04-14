What shareholders can do to beat the market with Textron Inc. (TXT) stock

As of close of business last night, Textron Inc.’s stock clocked out at $68.36, up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $67.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1955835 shares were traded. TXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares for $73.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,307,179 led to the insider holds 683,136 shares of the business.

Connor Frank T sold 63,361 shares of TXT for $4,647,735 on Feb 21. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 151,455 shares after completing the transaction at $73.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.91B and an Enterprise Value of 15.44B. As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $76.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXT traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.14M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 4.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, TXT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.15. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.93B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.13B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.94B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.65B and the low estimate is $13.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.