Which analyst expects Equinor ASA (EQNR) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Equinor ASA’s stock clocked out at $29.52, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $29.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2351085 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQNR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 90.52B and an Enterprise Value of 83.37B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQNR traded 3.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 6.47M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, EQNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81.

