Which analyst expects Realty Income Corporation (O) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Realty Income Corporation’s stock clocked out at $61.53, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $61.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5123645 shares were traded. O stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of O’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 238.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Abraham Neil sold 26,600 shares for $65.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,738,118 led to the insider holds 41,630 shares of the business.

Chapman A. Larry sold 7,000 shares of O for $475,790 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 10,090 shares after completing the transaction at $67.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, O now has a Market Capitalization of 41.02B and an Enterprise Value of 60.83B. As of this moment, Realty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, O has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that O traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 633.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 626.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for O as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.79M with a Short Ratio of 21.79M, compared to 13.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.97, O has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.29. The current Payout Ratio is 208.80% for O, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $899.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $944.12M to a low estimate of $857.17M. As of the current estimate, Realty Income Corporation’s year-ago sales were $799.57M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $923.08M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $971.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $865.08M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for O’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.