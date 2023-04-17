A correction may be in store for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares?

In the latest session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) closed at $1.36 up 7.09% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079986 shares were traded. ADAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.60.

On January 03, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Piccina Cintia sold 11,890 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 22,230 led to the insider holds 19,535 shares of the business.

Rawcliffe Adrian sold 10,057 shares of ADAP for $18,686 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,351 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Bertrand William C JR, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,440 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,250 and left with 7,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADAP now has a Market Capitalization of 200.40M and an Enterprise Value of 18.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6472.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADAP has traded an average of 586.49K shares per day and 715.93k over the past ten days. A total of 165.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.18M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.73M, compared to 2.89M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $3.58M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27M, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of $37.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.15M, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.6M and the low estimate is $3.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.