A correction may be in store for Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.10, down -3.75% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161489412 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1034 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0981.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MULN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 36,506 led to the insider holds 8,611 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares of MULN for $4,726,276 on Feb 16. The CEO, President now owns 113,665,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, PUCKETT KENT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider received 33,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MULN now has a Market Capitalization of 233.57M and an Enterprise Value of 269.30M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $2.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4320.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MULN traded 239.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 283.29M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 279.15M with a Short Ratio of 279.15M, compared to 191.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.13% and a Short% of Float of 13.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $37.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.