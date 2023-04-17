A correction may be in store for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.70, down -7.10% from its previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22059758 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.50.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Schwartz Christina sold 6,296 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 10,892 led to the insider holds 771,759 shares of the business.

WHEELER CARRIE sold 112,066 shares of OPEN for $170,206 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 18,554,057 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 21,648 shares for $1.52 each. As a result, the insider received 32,879 and left with 778,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 5.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7961.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPEN traded 24.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 634.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 62.06M with a Short Ratio of 62.06M, compared to 92.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.49B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.15B, an estimated decrease of -49.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$49.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.57B, down -43.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.47B and the low estimate is $6.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.