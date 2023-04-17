A glimpse at Auddia Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) closed at $0.64 down -27.56% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2453 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5291188 shares were traded. AUUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9260 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6136.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Auddia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Thramann Jeffrey John bought 6,500 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 6,449 led to the insider holds 1,740,859 shares of the business.

Thramann Jeffrey John bought 2,500 shares of AUUD for $2,412 on Jul 12. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,734,359 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUUD now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17M and an Enterprise Value of 6.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUUD has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1050.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUUD has traded an average of 763.26K shares per day and 5.07M over the past ten days. A total of 12.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.96M. Insiders hold about 13.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUUD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 86.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 73.59k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37M and the low estimate is $1.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.