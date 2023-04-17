A glimpse at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed at $0.71 up 9.03% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0587 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3069094 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,897 led to the insider holds 112,087 shares of the business.

Warbington Timothy bought 15,000 shares of CELZ for $5,965 on Nov 21. The President & CEO now owns 102,087 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 87,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELZ now has a Market Capitalization of 12.32M and an Enterprise Value of 12.69M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 143.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $3.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5559.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CELZ has traded an average of 4.10M shares per day and 9.51M over the past ten days. A total of 14.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.72M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 130.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 317.75k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$4.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68k, an estimated decrease of -70.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $30k, an increase of 100.00% over than the figure of -$70.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180k and the low estimate is $180k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.