A glimpse at Jaguar Health Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.57, down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703622 shares were traded. JAGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JAGX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares for $0.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10 led to the insider holds 6,983 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAGX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.83M and an Enterprise Value of 37.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $46.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8317, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.5380.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JAGX traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54M. Insiders hold about 2.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 953.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 236.75k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$23.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08M, an estimated increase of 56.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 48.60% less than the figure of $56.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 175.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2M and the low estimate is $13.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.