A glimpse at Micromobility.com Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Micromobility.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.55, down -11.43% from its previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801742 shares were traded. MCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 11.71M and an Enterprise Value of 16.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCOM has reached a high of $142.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4694.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCOM traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.96M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCOM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 438.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 145.9k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.