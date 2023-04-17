A glimpse at SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) closed at $4.90 up 222.37% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44040696 shares were traded. SAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.00 and its Current Ratio is at 44.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAI now has a Market Capitalization of 27.53M and an Enterprise Value of 11.44M. As of this moment, SAI.TECH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAI has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1523.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAI has traded an average of 33.78K shares per day and 4.47M over the past ten days. A total of 22.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 59.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 22.99k on Feb 27, 2023.