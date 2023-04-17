A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)

After finishing at $1.55 in the prior trading day, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) closed at $2.70, up 74.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3769870 shares were traded. OBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OBLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OBLG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.89M and an Enterprise Value of 39.63k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBLG has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0614.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 106.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 474.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74M. Insiders hold about 3.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OBLG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 22.53k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74M to a low estimate of $1.74M. As of the current estimate, Oblong Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97M, an estimated decrease of -27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of -$27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74M, down -29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.98M and the low estimate is $10.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.