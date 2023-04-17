A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

The price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at $1.84 in the last session, down -4.66% from day before closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526199 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLQT now has a Market Capitalization of 324.70M and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3498.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLQT traded on average about 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 706.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 166.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.28M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 3.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $260.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.8M to a low estimate of $254.57M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.11M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.07M, an increase of 37.80% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $933.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $939.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.04M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.