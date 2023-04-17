ALT (Altimmune Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed at $4.78 up 3.69% from its previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2054061 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altimmune Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,140 led to the insider holds 22,010 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ALT for $42,200 on Mar 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Drutz David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,430 and bolstered with 29,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALT now has a Market Capitalization of 204.01M and an Enterprise Value of 20.26M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -297.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.3640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.2537.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALT has traded an average of 2.02M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 49.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.5M with a Short Ratio of 9.50M, compared to 6.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.27% and a Short% of Float of 22.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.69 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$3.77.