An average trading volume for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) closed at $0.19 in the last session, down -11.38% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0248 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14927242 shares were traded. IMPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2196 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMPP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPP now has a Market Capitalization of 52.58M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65M. As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2105, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3200.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMPP traded on average about 9.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 243.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.86M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMPP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.1M with a Short Ratio of 15.10M, compared to 12.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.