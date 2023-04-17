An average trading volume for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $17.13 in the prior trading day, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) closed at $17.25, up 0.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616773 shares were traded. ICPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On August 20, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $10.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICPT now has a Market Capitalization of 674.22M and an Enterprise Value of 521.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 769.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 862.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.2 and -$5.63.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $72.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.5M to a low estimate of $66.4M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.58M, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.46M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.3M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $380.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $304.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.71M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.77M and the low estimate is $162.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.