An average trading volume for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $3.13 in the prior trading day, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed at $3.17, up 1.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815908 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 26,169 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Murphy Brady M bought 30,000 shares of TTI for $102,300 on Mar 08. The President & CEO now owns 1,722,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BATES THOMAS R JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,300 and bolstered with 454,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTI now has a Market Capitalization of 408.76M and an Enterprise Value of 587.52M. As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7399.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $151.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $155M to a low estimate of $148.8M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.04M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.6M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $644M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $632.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $639.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.21M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $711.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $735.7M and the low estimate is $692M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.