An average trading volume for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.60 in the prior trading day, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed at $0.68, up 12.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0774 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692459 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7384 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5851.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of VIRI for $33,900 on May 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,461 shares after completing the transaction at $4.52 per share. On May 23, another insider, Walsh Angela, who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,150 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.37M and an Enterprise Value of 3.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3617, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0686.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 692.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.12M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 368.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 241.91k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.