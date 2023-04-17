An investigation into Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s technical aspects

The price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $1.81 in the last session, down -4.74% from day before closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765438 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 48,745 led to the insider holds 2,215,098 shares of the business.

Piconi Robert bought 40,000 shares of NRGV for $89,728 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,443,192 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Pedretti Andrea, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider received 54,115 and left with 1,101,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 268.65M and an Enterprise Value of 67.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1467.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRGV traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.51M, compared to 9.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.3M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.88M, an estimated decrease of -43.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.03M, an increase of 6,658.40% over than the figure of -$43.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.88M, up 162.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $668.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 133.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.