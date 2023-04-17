An investigation into IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s technical aspects

The price of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) closed at $0.14 in the last session, down -7.40% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0108 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1531201 shares were traded. BACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1305.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BACK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BACK now has a Market Capitalization of 6.21M and an Enterprise Value of 9.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BACK has reached a high of $1.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4184.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BACK traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.47M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BACK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 76.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 14.58k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.9M, an estimated decrease of -30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8M, a decrease of -44.40% less than the figure of -$30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.19M, down -30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.8M and the low estimate is $11.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.