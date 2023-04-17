An investigation into Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s technical aspects

The price of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) closed at $0.64 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1431957 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6360.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KSCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 32.84M and an Enterprise Value of 74.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1514.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KSCP traded on average about 657.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.06M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.