An overall feel about Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -6.28% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0091 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1394387 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1326.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 736 led to the insider holds 40,005 shares of the business.

Herian Nubar bought 1,493 shares of BSFC for $12,359 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Guzy Jeffrey J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 970 and bolstered with 33,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSFC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.63M and an Enterprise Value of 12.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7150.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSFC traded 3.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.86M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 890.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 221.42k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.84M to a low estimate of $5.84M. As of the current estimate, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.63M, an estimated increase of 258.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.7M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $258.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.97M, up 73.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.9M and the low estimate is $27.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.