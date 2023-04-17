An overall feel about CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $4.13 up 4.82% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14769660 shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CleanSpark Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 34,532 led to the insider holds 147,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSK now has a Market Capitalization of 241.78M and an Enterprise Value of 260.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $10.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8599, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2273.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLSK has traded an average of 4.94M shares per day and 8.2M over the past ten days. A total of 66.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.97M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.45M, compared to 4.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.6M to a low estimate of $40.7M. As of the current estimate, CleanSpark Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.64M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.75M, an increase of 82.90% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.38M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.52M, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.87M and the low estimate is $367M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.