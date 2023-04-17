An overall feel about Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Exscientia plc’s stock clocked out at $4.79, down -15.67% from its previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619230 shares were traded. EXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 672.18M and an Enterprise Value of 77.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAI has reached a high of $16.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6602.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXAI traded 352.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 558.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.90M. Insiders hold about 27.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 2.29M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.68 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $8.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.02M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Exscientia plc’s year-ago sales were $9.2M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.01M, a decrease of -7.90% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.9M, down -2.90% from the average estimate.