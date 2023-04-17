An overall feel about Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) closed at $12.22 up 20.63% from its previous closing price of $10.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276891 shares were traded. NRIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 28, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Hansen Gwenn sold 1,412 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 16,633 led to the insider holds 23,009 shares of the business.

van Houte Hans sold 924 shares of NRIX for $10,884 on Jan 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,765 shares after completing the transaction at $11.78 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Ring Christine, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 848 shares for $11.78 each. As a result, the insider received 9,989 and left with 7,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRIX now has a Market Capitalization of 480.62M and an Enterprise Value of 183.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $19.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRIX has traded an average of 338.33K shares per day and 465.5k over the past ten days. A total of 54.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.92M, compared to 4.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.37% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.11 and -$4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.49. EPS for the following year is -$3.51, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.58 and -$3.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.16M to a low estimate of $7.48M. As of the current estimate, Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.43M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44M, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.85M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.63M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65M and the low estimate is $36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.