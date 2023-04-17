An overall feel about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stock clocked out at $31.66, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $32.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2870008 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On October 06, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 2,475 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,830 led to the insider holds 2,475 shares of the business.

Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of WAL for $128,030 on Feb 21. The CBO for Regional Banking now owns 20,244 shares after completing the transaction at $73.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $80.59 each. As a result, the insider received 241,770 and left with 4,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.49B. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $86.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAL traded 7.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 2.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 7.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.42, WAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.63 and $6.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 14 analysts recommending between $10.45 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $666.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $705.6M to a low estimate of $618M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $555.8M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $676.75M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $749.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $614.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.