Are analysts optimistic about Chart Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:GTLS) stock?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed the day trading at $127.80 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $127.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706632 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 826.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217.

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $160.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $259 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80B and an Enterprise Value of 6.46B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTLS traded about 729.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTLS traded about 807.76k shares per day. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Shares short for GTLS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 6.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.12% and a Short% of Float of 21.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.45 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.37. EPS for the following year is $11.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $14.47 and $8.19.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $477.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $586M to a low estimate of $439M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.1M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $969.68M, an increase of 139.50% over than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $802.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 120.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.99B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.