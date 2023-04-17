Are Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at $18.28 up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $17.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3360611 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chegg Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Schultz Nathan J. sold 7,007 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 112,801 led to the insider holds 235,626 shares of the business.

Lem Esther sold 5,700 shares of CHGG for $96,128 on Mar 06. The CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER now owns 171,300 shares after completing the transaction at $16.86 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Schultz Nathan J., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,041 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 63,204 and left with 224,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 2.31B. As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $32.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHGG has traded an average of 3.13M shares per day and 3.02M over the past ten days. A total of 125.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.77M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 10.87M, compared to 15.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $185.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185.95M to a low estimate of $184.18M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.24M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.64M, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.9M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.23M and the low estimate is $781M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.