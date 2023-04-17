Are Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) closed at $2.64 up 6.45% from its previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665422 shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 428.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0429.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUPV has traded an average of 484.27K shares per day and 356.55k over the past ten days. A total of 89.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 474.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 539.17k on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SUPV is 0.03, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $777.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.33M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $900.79M and the low estimate is $862.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.