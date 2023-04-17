Are Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $2.13 down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14220292 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 438.64M and an Enterprise Value of 451.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7664.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUT has traded an average of 12.27M shares per day and 12.11M over the past ten days. A total of 207.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.71M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.95M with a Short Ratio of 14.95M, compared to 11.23M on Feb 27, 2023.