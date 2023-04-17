As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) offers stability

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed the day trading at $69.91 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $68.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12827632 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares for $62.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,860,444 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares of COIN for $1,868,826 on Mar 27. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $62.86 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Grewal Paul, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 840 shares for $77.04 each. As a result, the insider received 64,711 and left with 62,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.25B and an Enterprise Value of 14.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $154.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COIN traded about 20.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COIN traded about 15.34M shares per day. A total of 226.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 37.17M with a Short Ratio of 37.17M, compared to 34.7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $220k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $290k to a low estimate of $160k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.61k, an estimated decrease of -49.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $180k, a decrease of -46.00% over than the figure of -$49.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55M and the low estimate is $1.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.