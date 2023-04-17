As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) offers stability

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) closed the day trading at $3.73 down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1816691 shares were traded. CNSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7014.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNSL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNSL now has a Market Capitalization of 332.57M and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSL has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6936.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNSL traded about 734.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNSL traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 111.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.48M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 1.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $286.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.58M to a low estimate of $283M. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.28M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.88M, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.