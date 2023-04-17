As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) offers stability

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed the day trading at $0.57 down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2989212 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5105.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBLA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.32M and an Enterprise Value of 11.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $82.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8715, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.7597.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBLA traded about 2.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBLA traded about 5.29M shares per day. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 342.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 859.32k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$10.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.49.