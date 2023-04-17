Audacy Inc. (AUD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) was $0.12 for the day, down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0057 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906742 shares were traded. AUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1160.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 468,756 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares of AUD for $20,206 on Sep 23. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,944,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 48,491 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,055 and bolstered with 1,895,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUD now has a Market Capitalization of 16.62M and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -173.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3789.

Shares Statistics:

AUD traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 975.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.35M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.69M, compared to 8.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.3M to a low estimate of $257.8M. As of the current estimate, Audacy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.3M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $300M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.