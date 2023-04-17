Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed the day trading at $2.91 up 9.81% from the previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3285949 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIFR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On February 21, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.70.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Page Tyler sold 35,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 28,679 led to the insider holds 3,120,614 shares of the business.

GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares of CIFR for $35,718 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 270,266 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 638.13M and an Enterprise Value of 646.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 219.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 212.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4373.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIFR traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIFR traded about 1.77M shares per day. A total of 247.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.29M, compared to 7.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 20.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04M, up 4,363.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160.8M and the low estimate is $118.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.