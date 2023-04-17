Considering Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.89 in the prior trading day, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) closed at $3.98, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1940756 shares were traded. LUCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LUCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCY now has a Market Capitalization of 33.95M and an Enterprise Value of 30.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 46.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0701, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8646.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.38M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 70.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 62.37k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.