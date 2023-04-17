Considering Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) closed at $0.15 in the last session, down -11.30% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0191 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710002 shares were traded. YVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1759 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1450.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YVR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.71M and an Enterprise Value of 3.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has reached a high of $0.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2958.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YVR traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.05M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YVR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 293.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 306.63k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.