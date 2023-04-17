Considering LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) closed at $0.76, up 33.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1906 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560767 shares were traded. LMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8670 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6144.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LMDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 27, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMDX now has a Market Capitalization of 177.91M and an Enterprise Value of 479.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMDX has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9067, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2134.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 193.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.95M. Insiders hold about 79.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LMDX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 458.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 513.21k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $19.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $18.86M. As of the current estimate, LumiraDx Limited’s year-ago sales were $126.41M, an estimated decrease of -84.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.6M, a decrease of -53.90% over than the figure of -$84.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.48M, down -61.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.13M and the low estimate is $104M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.