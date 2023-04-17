Considering Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.12 in the last session, down -5.79% from day before closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3701504 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1311 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1156.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYTA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.56M and an Enterprise Value of 8.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1717, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3600.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYTA traded on average about 4.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.13M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 3.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.