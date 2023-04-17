CYXT (Cyxtera Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $0.28 in the last session, down -16.43% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0555 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1996339 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3486 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYXT now has a Market Capitalization of 69.74M and an Enterprise Value of 2.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6317, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3467.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYXT traded on average about 987.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 3.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 41.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $194.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.22M to a low estimate of $191.7M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.4M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.64M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $791.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $763.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $781.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $816.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.5M and the low estimate is $789.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.