ESPR (Esperion Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.25, down -7.41% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2751152 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $1.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Koenig Sheldon L. sold 6,999 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 12,479 led to the insider holds 292,816 shares of the business.

Foody Joanne M. sold 3,808 shares of ESPR for $6,785 on Mar 17. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 128,002 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 526 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 937 and left with 70,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 110.08M and an Enterprise Value of 204.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1757.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESPR traded 3.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.96M with a Short Ratio of 14.96M, compared to 17.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.85% and a Short% of Float of 19.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.44 and -$2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $22.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.22M to a low estimate of $18.36M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.84M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.63M, an increase of 36.00% over than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.77M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.47M, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.7M and the low estimate is $137.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 239.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.